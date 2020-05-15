Juanita Monteiro-Pai, Seth Brown win 2019-2020 TOC athlete of the year awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Each year, the Orthopedic Center sports team at Huntsville Hospital holds a high school female and male athlete of the year banquet. That changed this year due to the pandemic. That didn’t stop the team from honoring this year’s award winners at home.
Bob Jones volleyball all state standout Juanita Monteiro-Pai and Pope John Paul II football standout Seth Brown received the individual honors.
“It means a lot to get this award and this scholarship and to be honored with all of these amazing athletes,” Monteiro-Pai said. “I’m just so grateful for this. I’m super excited for this and I hope to help younger kids know that it’s possible to have academics and athletics. I know it’s hard to choose both. so I just want to help young kids know that if you work hard and do well in school and athletics that it will take you far.”
Monteiro-Pai finished her high school career with a 4.0 GPA, and ranked in the top five percent of her graduating class. She will continue her volleyball career at South Alabama.
JP-II quarterback Seth Brown led his team as captain. Off the field, he was a student council member, and part of the National Honor Society.
“It means a lot for me and my family, for JP-II,” Brown said. “There’s plenty more athletes over there that can win this. I hope someday they will too. I’m just blessed and honored to win athlete of the year. It means a lot, they definitely go out of their way to, and I know, I’m awfully thankful for it, and I know everyone else is thankful for it.”
Brown will continue his playing career at Army West Point in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.