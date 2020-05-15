Isolated showers today with more heat this weekend

It is another mild morning in the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures to start the day are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The sky is mostly cloudy, but more sun will shine through during the day. There is a chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s.
Warm temperatures and isolated showers continue to be the trend going into the weekend.
Next week, a cold front will move through early Monday, sparking showers. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in during the beginning of the new workweek for Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures could get into the upper 70s Tuesday. Expect a good dose of sunshine during the middle of next week. 80s for highs will continue.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.