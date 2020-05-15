Isolated shower chances this weekend

Over the weekend we will have a chance for isolated showers that will pop up and slowly track north in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some locally heavy rain is possible along with wind gusts up to 30 mph with the showers. Rain chances will begin to increase late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves closer to the area. This front will move thorough the area Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday morning into the afternoon.