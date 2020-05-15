Isolated shower chances this weekend

Isolated showers will continue into the evening hours along and west of I-65. It will be partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Over the weekend we will have a chance for isolated showers that will pop up and slowly track north in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some locally heavy rain is possible along with wind gusts up to 30 mph with the showers. Rain chances will begin to increase late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves closer to the area. This front will move thorough the area Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday morning into the afternoon.
Cooler air will move in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. After highs this weekend in the middle to upper 80s we will have highs in the lower to middle 70s early next week.
Warmer weather and dry weather will likely return late next week into next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.