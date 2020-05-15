Huntsville City Schools debating school calendars for the fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools administrators are looking at two different calendars for the fall, and they want your feedback.
The calendars are similar and reflect a delay in classes to better prepare schools for COVID-19.
The main difference is how the week of Thanksgiving will be handled and whether classes that week will be in-person or online.
Both calendars have students starting Aug. 17 and May 28. and May 28th will be the last day of classes.
Fall break and spring break aren’t changing.
The debate in question is whether the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving will be online or in-person. The district says it will be sending out a survey to parents and staff to weigh in.
Here are both calendar proposals:
Draft 1
Draft 2
