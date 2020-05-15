‘Highest Honors’ special report

WAFF 48 News

‘Highest Honors’ special report
'Highest Honors'
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 15, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 9:02 AM

Did you miss our ‘Highest Honors’ special report on May 13? Watch it all here.

'Highest Honors' part 1
'Highest Honors' part 2
'Highest Honors' part 3

Read more on the stories from the first segment of the ‘Highest Honors’ special report:

[ SEE THE STORIES OF MANY WE HAVE HONORED HERE ]

Want to honor and say thank you to someone in your community? Submit a photo or video and a story about that hero here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.