Did you miss our ‘Highest Honors’ special report on May 13? Watch it all here.
Read more on the stories from the first segment of the ‘Highest Honors’ special report:
- 90-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after 7 weeks in Madison Hospital
- School leaders put in extra effort to honor, feed and connect with students during pandemic
- Huntsville woman celebrates 101st birthday with parade
- Alabamians preparing to say ‘I do’ during COVID-19 pandemic
- Making masks, making a difference
- Keeping north Alabama fed
Want to honor and say thank you to someone in your community? Submit a photo or video and a story about that hero here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.