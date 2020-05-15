Fort Payne High School makes plans for graduation ceremony

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Graduation ceremonies will look different across the country as schools alter plans to meet state guidelines.
When you drive past Fort Payne High School, you will see the faces of graduating seniors displayed across the campus.
On Thursday, May 21, those same seniors will walk across the stage at Wildcat Stadium to receive their diplomas.
This comes after Gov. Kay Ivey moved forward with reopening the state.
Only six family members will be allowed to attend the ceremony for each student and families must stay 6 feet apart.
Seniors will also be seated 6 feet apart on the field and all guests are encouraged to wear facial coverings until seated.
Young children and individuals with underlying health issues are encouraged to stay home.
Wildcat stadium will open at 7 p.m. and graduation will start at 8 p.m. Seating will be on a first come basis and saving seats will not be allowed.
For those who are not able to attend graduation there will be a live stream available on the school’s website. You may click here for more information.
