Decatur Police Department hiring officers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for more officers to help protect the community.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the department is in need of patrol officers, who work 24/7 to keep Decatur safe.
“We know that it’s an essential job. This is an essential service, protecting our citizens. So this is something that we will always need,” she said.
Long said anyone interested in applying may do so on the city’s website.
Some of the requirements for officers will include passing the department’s physical agility test and a polygraph test.
