Decatur Morgan Hospital names interim President

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital has a new boss following Nat Richardson’s resignation in April.
Danny Crowe, the current Chief Financial Officer of the hospital, has been named the new interim President. Crowe is a 43-year veteran in healthcare and has served in Decatur for the previous 33 years.
“We have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Danny and the entire senior team in Decatur,” said Huntsville Hospital COO Jeff Samz. “During this pandemic we’ve trusted Danny to help guide Decatur Morgan Hospital through an unprecedented period.”
Samz said that the process of naming a full time president would begin soon and would include input from the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board, medical staff and hospital leadership.
Previous President Nat Richardson left Decatur Morgan Hospital to pursue a position with the University of Maryland Health System.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.