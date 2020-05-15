Churches in the Shoals, Decatur weigh options, pray as first Sunday under new pandemic order looms

In Decatur, the story is the same. Justin McAlpin, the senior pastor at Westmeade Baptist, told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that they’re ready to open. “The desire to be together again to worship our Lord and savior is irreplaceable,” said McAlpin. “After praying about it and learning as much as we can about providing a safe environment, we decided that this Sunday is a great Sunday to gather again.” Westmeade will have three services Sunday instead of just one, so people can spread out.