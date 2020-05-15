Around a dozen Madison County churches choosing not to hold services yet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Although churches can welcome you back on Sundays, many pastors say now is not the time.
On May 1, we told you how pastors from eight different large Madison County churches decided to not hold service before May 31.
Every church and every pastor will have their own plans.
But the pastors WAFF 48 heard back from that met at the end of April say they will not open before May 31. In fact they might be pushing back their reopening another week to June 7.
Since their first meeting several weeks ago, the group has grown. First Baptist Church of Huntsville senior pastor Travis Collins tells us at least 12 different churches will be represented at their meeting next Wednesday. He says the goal is to all agree on what date they will welcome everyone back. When they do things will look different.
Some of the ideas discussed included roping off pews, encouraging masks and only opening for services on Sundays. There might also not be singing for a while, since it sends out more droplets in the air than talking does.
Collins says he’s going to suggest that churches agree to a phased approach. He says they are being so cautious in their decision because if someone were to get sick, you don’t get do-overs.
“The bible says in first Corinthians 10, that there are some things we have a right to do, but that thing might not be beneficial. The next verse says don’t seek your own good but the good of others. We are a family and we have missed being together and yet we want to take care of each other and we want to take care of the community" Collins said.
Collins also wanted to stress he understands some churches are worshiping together again, and he does not judge those who are.
WAFF 48 plans on being at the meeting next Wednesday to give you the first alert on what the dozen church pastors decide.
The list of pastors and the churches planning on attending are listed below:
- David Freeman, Weatherly Heights Baptist Church
- John Tanner, Cove Church
- Glenn Conner, First United Methodist Church, H’ville
- Jud Reasons, First Baptist, Huntsville
- Debbie Bell, First Baptist Huntsville
- Todd Owen, Holmes Street United Methodist (soon to be pastor of First UMC, Russellville)
- Darius Butler, First Missionary Baptist Church
- John Dees, CrossPointe Church, Madison
- Glenn Bowers, Trinity Baptist, Madison
- Michael Oliver, Trinity Baptist, Madison
- Travis Collins, First Baptist, Huntsville
- Father Jonathan Howell, Holy Spirit Catholic Church
- Jeremiah Chester, St. Mark's Baptist Church
- Wilson Shirley, Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
- Robert White, Locust Grove Baptist Church
- Oscar Montgomery, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.