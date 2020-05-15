Answering the call: North Alabama nurses graduate, start work

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - From classroom to the front lines, dozens of students in the Shoals are now registered nurses and entering the workforce.
Northwest-Shoals Community College held its pinning ceremony for the nursing program.
In accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s health order, the school hosted its first drive-thru ceremony. The annual event is a symbolic tradition of the ceremonial pinning that originated in the 1860s. The nursing pin received by graduates is a type of badge, awarded by the program’s faculty as a symbolic welcome into the profession.
“I think we have close to 102 graduating, so I think that will help. Obviously, all of them won’t be on the front lines but they will be able to help relieve some of the nurses from other departments and let them move over," said student Kim Brooks.
“I have concerns, especially with everything opening back up so soon - that’s just my opinion. I think, so long as everybody follows those guidelines and policies, wears a mask and are six feet apart everybody will be okay," stated Colton Cain.
