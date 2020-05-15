2 accused of kidnapping, attacking, robbing Decatur woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have two suspects from a violent crime in custody.
On Wednesday, police were dispatched to a robbery call on 16th Avenue SE.
Officers say they found a woman restrained and suffering from multiple lacerations. Police say the victim was attacked inside her home by two people.
During the altercation, the victim was restrained and property from inside her residence was taken. The suspects stole her vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to police.
Through the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified as Brianna Nichole Franks and Tamarrius Ronell Caver.
Police found them both in the area of Highway 31 S and Southfield Drive SE. Police say Caver and Franks were in possession of the stolen vehicle and were taken into custody.
Franks was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree theft, driving while suspended and third-degree criminal mischief.
Caver was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Franks and Caver were booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Franks’ bond was set at $75,600. Caver’s bond was set at $75,000.
