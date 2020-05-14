Wednesday crash near Piedmont claims life of teenager

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported a fatality following a two-vehicle crash near Piedmont Wednesday night.
Charles Dewayne Butler, 16 of Piedmont, was killed when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Impala was transported for minor injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 278 approximately seven miles west of Piedmont at 8:35 p.m.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.