Temperatures warm up heading into the weekend

After a cool start to the week, temperatures are warming up to close the week.
With clouds and a southerly flow overnight, morning temperatures are the warmest they have been all week. Lower 60s start the day, but temperatures warm into the lower 80s. A few isolated shower and thunderstorms are possible, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Warm temperatures and isolated showers continue to be the trend going into the weekend. We keep the lower 60s for lows and 80s for highs.
Next week, a cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in during the beginning of the new workweek for Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures could get into the lower 80s Tuesday. Expect a good dose of sunshine during the middle of next week. 80s for highs will continue.
