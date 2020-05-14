Rain chances Friday, storms this weekend

Isolated storms chances will be with us throughout the weekend. Most of this activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday a cold front will move in and bring a round of showers and storms ahead of it. Temperatures will make it to the lower 80s ahead of the front. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday. The long range forecast for next week currently looks warm and muggy but there are some changes beginning to show up in the data. Keep checking back for updates.