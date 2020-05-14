Rain chances Friday, storms expected this weekend

Partly cloudy overnight tonight with morning lows in the 60s.
It’s starting look like we will see a little more rain in the area Friday afternoon. Latest forecast guidance is bringing in isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening hours. Just be aware we could see locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and lightning with some of the storms. Highs return to the 80s.
Isolated storms chances will be with us throughout the weekend. Most of this activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday a cold front will move in and bring a round of showers and storms ahead of it. Temperatures will make it to the lower 80s ahead of the front. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday. The long range forecast for next week currently looks warm and muggy but there are some changes beginning to show up in the data. Keep checking back for updates.
