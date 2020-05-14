Premier Preschools taking extra precautions as more people go back to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School may still be out of session. But preschool isn't. That's because as more people return to work, parents desperately need a safe place to take their young children.
Premier Preschools made a decision to close completely from March 19 until May 4.
Cyndie Allen, the owner and executive director, tells us that’s because most of the parents wanted to keep their kids home. But now that more and more businesses are opening back up, that’s changing.
But they're taking a lot of precautions to make sure the children and staff are safe.
When a child is dropped off, they have to have their temperature checked before coming inside, as do staff.
The parent must also sign a form saying their child has not shown any symptoms.
Eleven is the most children allowed per room. Allen tells us they are complying with that and so far have not had to turn any children away.
Allen says young children don’t really understand social distancing, so you can’t make them stay six feet a part. But the staff is regularly sanitizing all toys and surfaces.
Premier Preschool accepts children as old as 12. Allen says their teachers will help with any homework.
“More and more parents are coming everyday as the state is opening up. People are having to get back to work. Some parents want to keep their children home and I respect that. I absolutely do. But there are people who have to get back to life as whatever it’s going to be. But we have made sure that they know that we are wearing the mask and gloves and washing hands,” Allen said.
Premier Preschools has locations in Research Park and in Madison. Allen says they are offering virtual tours right now if you want to enroll your child, as they’re not letting anyone else inside the building.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.