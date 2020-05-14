New face covering policy in effect at Huntsville International Airport May 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport wants all passengers to use a face cover starting May 18.
Huntsville International Airport announced Thursday a new policy urging anyone who enters the airport terminal building to use a face cover. The policy begins Monday and will be in effect until further notice.
The airport will also require all airport employees, tenant employees and contractor employees to wear face coverings in public areas of the airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees are already required to wear face coverings and the airlines serving the airport also require face coverings to be worn starting at the check-in lobby, at the boarding gate areas, on jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight.
Passengers will be permitted to remove coverings in order to eat or drink. The Huntsville International Airport policy will not require passengers to wear face coverings if it is unsafe for them to do so in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“One of Huntsville International Airport’s top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to keep passengers, tenants and employees safe while at our facility”, said Rick Tucker, Huntsville International Airport CEO. “We are adhering to the recommendations of the CDC in regards to face coverings because safety is a priority and because we want all passengers to feel comfortable traveling through HSV.”
For more information, visit http://www.flyhuntsville.com/.
