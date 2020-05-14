Movement Church provides 200 free meals to families in need

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Movement Church missions pastor Lori Adgate spent the afternoon providing families with free meals at Madison Heights Apartments.
After seeing a need of people impacted by the coronavirus, Agate said the church decided to partner with Texas Roadhouse to help low income families.
“I want to thank Texas Roadhouse for helping us, they donated 200 meals, to bless people," said Adgate.
But this isn’t the first time the Movement Church has jumped into action to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.
Last month, they hosted a drive-thru produce pickup.
“Right now, we have blessed about 1,300 families with meals and produce,” said Adgate.
Because of the need, organizers said they plan to host another event in the future to serve as many families as possible.
