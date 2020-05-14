Motorcycle chase suspect sought in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a chase suspect.
Deputies say around 10 a.m. Thursday, National Park Service Rangers initiated a pursuit with a motorcycle on Highway 35 near Little River Canyon National Preserve.
Shortly after the chase began, Alabama State Troopers, the Fort Payne Police Department, and DeKalb County deputies joined in the pursuit.
The suspect continued down Highway 35 to Scenic Parkway then turned on Fischer Road in Fort Payne. The chase continued on County Road 153 until the suspect wrecked near the intersection with County Road 295.
Deputies say the suspect fled on foot, and units on scene were unable to locate him after searching for several hours.
Deputies say he was spotted in the area by several residents before disappearing.
DeSoto State Park Rangers also arrived to help with the search.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white T-shirt, olive green short pants, and a black hat. He was heavily tattooed (tattoos on the neck and arms) and was carrying a black backpack.
The suspect also reportedly sustained injuries during the wreck. It is believed by law enforcement that he could still be in the local area.
If you know the identity of this individual or believe you have spotted him, please contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
“If you have seen this individual in the area today, please contact our office. Your identity will remain anonymous. We would really like to get him into custody," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“The pursuit could have gotten someone hurt or worse. Not to mention that when someone leads law enforcement on a pursuit like this, we don’t know what kind of criminal activity he may be engaged in. He may be a danger to our communities,” he said.
