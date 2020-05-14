Marshall County receives federal funding for emergency food, shelter programs

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help respond to the needs of the coronavirus pandemic, federal funding is now available for agencies across the Tennessee Valley.
More than $50,000 in federal relief funding is now available to Marshall County agencies that help provide food, shelter and financial assistance to those in need.
“People are out of work or one way or another just experiencing difficulties, so these funds are really going to be a source of help to these agencies that are helping people with the basic needs in our county," said executive director for United Way Marshall County, Carrie Thomas
United Way of Marshall County is one of many nonprofits that serves on the county’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Carrie said there are many qualifications an organization must meet in order to apply, such as having the ability to deliver food and provide proper shelter.
“This funding has been made available to supplement what they are doing, and we know that additional resources can come in handy right now. So we encourage them to reach out and get more information," said Thomas.
For agencies who are interested in applying you must stop by and pick up an application at United Way and submit the application by May 26.
For more information on qualifications you may view the release below:
The Marshall County Local Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the EFSP National Board Program.
Marshall County has been chosen to receive $21,942 for Phase 37 and $31,283 for Phase CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in this county.
The Marshall County Local Board of the EFSP is made up of local nonprofit, government and faith-based agencies and will meet to allocate the funds by May 29, 2020.
Applications are currently being accepted and any agency requesting an allocation should submit by May 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system and be able to submit a financial audit or financial statement, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors.
Contact Carrie Thomas, United Way of Marshall County, 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976, carrie@unitedwaymarshall.org or (256) 582-4700 with questions or to obtain an application.
This local board cannot guarantee any particular level of funding.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.