Marshall County receives federal funding for emergency food, shelter programs

Applications are currently being accepted and any agency requesting an allocation should submit by May 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system and be able to submit a financial audit or financial statement, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors.