Madison dance studio teaching students virtually

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dance Company in Madison is teaching students virtually.
Their teacher, Dahnelle Reynolds, had them dance to the song “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Reynolds got the idea to choreograph a dance when members of the Broadway cast put together a similar video, singing a song together during this time apart.
She sent students the choreography.
After they learned the dance, they sent her the video, and she put together this beautiful compilation.
Reynolds says this project has a much deeper meaning than just a nice video.
“The reason we do what we do, or at least the reason I do what I do, is I want to touch lives, I want to change hearts. I want peoples’ lives to be changed by us. And so in the intro to the video, I was like, I told them we can do this. You know, we can actually have a chance to change peoples’ lives for the better, even when we’re at home,” said Reynolds.
The Dance Company has been offering virtual dance classes since the pandemic forced them to close their doors.
Students learned this dance in two weeks of classes.
