Madison County school board proposes possible dual instruction, e-learning options

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with Madison County Schools discussed a potential calendar for next year Thursday night.
Nothing was decided, but they did discuss the results of a survey of parents, ending up with answers covering about 60 percent of the district.
The results are as many as 35 percent said they’re not comfortable coming back to school in the fall if the situation is similar to what it is now, and 10 percent said they will not come back unless there’s a vaccine.
Some say they’re fine coming back.
The school board is looking at possible dual instruction, which would include having teachers create one lesson plan that works for both virtual and in-class learning and allowing students to choose.
Pretty much everyone is ready for teachers and students to connect much, much more than they are right now.
“They wanted to have a connection with the teacher, the teacher wanted to be the person owning the lesson, owning the learning students are doing. So how do you make that work in a dual environment?” said Timothy Solley, assistant superintendent of instruction. “It tears me up literally every day, thinking about how we make this happen. However, regardless, we’re going to have to offer. I think our public is demanding that we offer education two-way."
The proposed calendar has e-learning days built in about once or twice a month.
But leaders are also looking at having one designated virtual teacher for students who want to stay home.
