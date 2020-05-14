Honoring those who care in your community

Many people in our communities go above and beyond every single day. WAFF wants to honor examples of this in the Tennessee Valley.
Segments highlighting ‘Those Who Care’ have been included in our news casts since the pandemic started saying thanks to medical workers.
The ‘Highest Honors’ special report featured examples of mask making, celebratory parades, wedding changes, and much more to say thanks for the good works in our communities.
WAFF wants to continue to honor those who care...
Do you know a hero in your community?
Someone going that extra mile?
A business giving back to help?
Using the form below, submit a story about your local heroes giving back during the pandemic.
Submissions may also be sent to News@waff.com.
Please include the video, photo, and description in e-mail submissions as well if possible.
Many have reached out with the heroes working in their communities. Read about those your neighbors told us about below.
Mrs. Deborah Watson
Mrs. Watson is a second grade teacher at Hampton Cove Elementary. She was nominated by one her student’s parents that appreciates her hard work every single day. From the submission:
“I believe she goes well above what is required for her students. She hosts daily zoom classes that last sometimes over an hour that all her students look forward to. I love to listen in on the zoom call because all the kids are so cute to hear and her responses back to them are so perfect. Her students love her and hate that they won’t be able to finish the year in the classroom.”
“She should be nominated because she makes part of her students’ day during this scary and unreal time feel slightly normal by going over the day’s lessons and asking each of them about their day, or their pet, or making themed days. She brings joy and should be rejoiced for the work and effort she does for her kids.”
Thanks for your hard work and amazing attitude, Mrs. Deborah Watson of Hampton Cove Elementary.
