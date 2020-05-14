Helen Keller Hospital warns of increased COVID-19 cases in the Shoals

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Leadership at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield published a letter warning of increased COVID-19 activity in the Shoals.
That letter warns of a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Shoals since the beginning of May.
The hospital says COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital have tripled.
We are also told several of those patients are in critical condition.
Two weeks ago, Franklin County was at 78 cases, Lauderdale County was at 50 and Colbert County was at 33. That’s a total of 161 cases for the Shoals.
On Wednesday, there were 277 cases in Franklin County, 105 in Lauderdale County and 76 in Colbert County. That’s a total of 458 cases in the Shoals and a 184 percent increase.
Officials at Helen Keller Hospital say they are concerned about a return to normal activity as the case numbers continue to rise in the Shoals. They are urging everyone to use extreme caution to prevent an even worse outbreak.
