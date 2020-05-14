Family, friends lift spirits with parade at Limestone Health Facility

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of the area’s most vulnerable residents got a literal parade of support on Wednesday.
Workers at Limestone Health Facility in Athens arranged a parade for residents. Family and friends drove by honking horns and waving at their loved ones.
“We have so many family members coming that haven’t been able to see their loved one except maybe through a window or Facetime on the phone” said activity director Mary Nelle Clem.
The parade was in conjunction with Nursing Home Week. This year’s theme is “Sharing our Wisdom.”
