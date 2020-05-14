Facebook gives Huntsville nonprofit $250K for small business COVID-19 relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Facebook has awarded a $250,000 grant to Huntsville-based nonprofit Neighborhood Concepts Inc. (NCI) to be distributed to Madison County small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
NCI will use the funds to provide grants of up to $5,000 to Madison County small businesses through its Open for Business Program.
As closures and public health restrictions are being lifted, the program is designed to help businesses open back up and equip them with the tools they need to resume normal operations while ensuring the safety of their employees and customers.
“From what we have seen so far, the magnitude of COVID-19 has been significant and is touching a wide range of businesses. With the generous support of Facebook, we will be able to help local businesses replenish inventory, purchase PPE, make modifications to comply with social distancing or fund other eligible uses necessary to resume normal operations,” said NCI executive director Mary Ellen Judah.
In order to qualify for a grant, the business must be able to demonstrate a COVID-19 hardship, have been in operation for at least 12 months, have at least two employees and have annual sales revenue of $500,000 or less.
“By limiting the grant to micro and small businesses, NCI hopes to have the greatest impact on the sustainability of those locally owned small businesses that have really struggled during this pandemic but that also greatly contribute to the quality of life in our community,” said Judah.
Facebook, which announced plans in 2018 to bring a data center to Huntsville, is providing the grant to Neighborhood Concepts as part of the company’s global commitment to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“Small businesses are the economic engine of our communities and at Facebook, we’re committed to providing resources and assistance to help them thrive,” said Katie Comer, community development regional manager for Facebook. “Huntsville is our home, so we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Neighborhood Concepts to provide these relief grants directly to small businesses for immediate needs.”
“Facebook was designed to help us all stay connected, now even more so than before. This generous gift from them will ensure that when we’re all ready to venture back out, those restaurants and shops where we love to connect in person will be ready for us," Judah said.
Eligible businesses may view grant details and apply for an Open for Business grant at https://www.neighborhoodconcepts.org/open-for-business. Applications are due by 5 p.m. CST on Friday, May 29.
