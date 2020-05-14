48 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths confirmed at Russellville nursing home

“As of May 14, 2020, 30 residents and 18 employees of Burns Nursing & Rehab have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The residents are receiving appropriate medical care, and the staff members are receiving appropriate medical care while not working at the facility,” Administrator Cam DeArman said. “We notified the Franklin County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health of these cases. We have informed all our residents, their families and our staff members of their test results.”