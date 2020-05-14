48 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths confirmed at Russellville nursing home

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville nursing home is seeing a drastic rise in positive coronavirus tests.
Burns Nursing & Rehab issued a statement on Thursday confirming a total of 48 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of the 48 people who tested positive have died since April 18. All three females had underlying health conditions, according to the administrator.
“As of May 14, 2020, 30 residents and 18 employees of Burns Nursing & Rehab have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The residents are receiving appropriate medical care, and the staff members are receiving appropriate medical care while not working at the facility,” Administrator Cam DeArman said. “We notified the Franklin County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health of these cases. We have informed all our residents, their families and our staff members of their test results.”
DeArman said in the statement nursing home officials were proactive in their efforts to minimize the risk of infection to their residents and employees.
Since March 10, employees were required to complete a daily health screening. Infection control protocols - including restricted visitation - were also implemented per the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Since March 16, all persons entering the facility have undergone a COVID-19 health screening including temperature checks.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff are our top priorities. In this unprecedented time, we have had the blessing of our community showing kindness and love to our facility with their support, prayers and words of encouragement,” DeArman said.
“We are asking for the continued understanding and patience of families with loved ones in our care as we are doing our best to ensure the well-being of our residents until this pandemic passes,” he added.
