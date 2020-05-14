City of Athens updates COVID-19 protocols for court, recreation, disconnects

In addition, any person who has been sentenced and ordered to make monthly payments toward their fine, costs or other court-related fees, will be given a 60-day grace period to make the payments. This will encompass payments for March and April. No one should be penalized if they are unable to make payments for these months. The clerks will accept payments of any amount for those able to make a payment. This applies to previously sentenced defendants. Please contact Municipal Court if you cannot pay a citation by sending an email to court@athensal.us or faxing a request to 256-233-6889.