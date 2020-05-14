Behind BamaTracker: Man keeping tabs on COVID-19 numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Huntsville resident David Marconnet is the man behind BamaTracker online.
“Ultimately when I first started seeing the data from the health department, I just started tracking it because it didn’t look like they were going to,” said Marconnet.
The main state resource, the Alabama Department of Public Health Dashboard, has a lot of information right up front. Bama Tracker uses that info in smaller pieces, instead of all in one big chunk.
“I wrote a script that monitors the Dashboard every few minutes all day long, and so I have a script that runs and pulls in the data to my database and I can do what I want with the numbers after that,” said Marconnet.
The software engineer then takes the data and illustrates it with graphs, showing county by county information.
“That was my main goal. To make something that was easy to understand, easy to share and easy to keep updated,” he said.
His tool also provides local context, such as a county by county comparison between Jefferson and Shelby counties.
“I think it helps people go onto the site and look at their county and make their own decision on whether they should go out, or stay in,” said Marconnet.
He’s managing the site and social media - for free.
“There’s an option where you can buy me a coffee, and it’s really subtle and a few people have done it!"
He expects to continue the nonpartisan website bamatracker.com as long as needed.
