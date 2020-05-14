Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police memorialize fallen officers of 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed every year on May 15.
In remembrance of tomorrow’s observance, the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police have created a video tribute to the fallen officers of 2019.
These officers:
- Sergeant Wytasha Carter - Birmingham Police Department
- Officer Sean Tuder - Mobile Police Department
- Officer William Buechner – Auburn Police Department
- Deputy Jay Dailey – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Dornell Cousette – Tuscaloosa Police Department
- Sheriff John Williams – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy – Huntsville Police Department
Since 1982, a Memorial service has been held to honor the fallen officers from the previous year. In Alabama, 565 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty with seven of those in 2019.
The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police scheduled a Memorial service on May 8, however due to Covid-19 restrictions were not able to meet publicly.
For more information, visit alabamastatefop.org.
