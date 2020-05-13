The warm up starts today! 80s by the end of the week

Thursday will be a bit breezy throughout the day with gusts from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday with highs into the low to mid 80s. This will be the start to a warm stretch with highs staying into the 80s for at least the next eight to nine days. Isolated showers and storms are possible into the weekend, but not everyone will see rain. Weekend temperatures will be into the mid 80s and that will carry into next week.