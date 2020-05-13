The warm up starts today! 80s by the end of the week

Happy Wednesday! Some of us are waking up to scattered showers this morning, but those shouldn't last all day long.
Showers will linger a bit out there this morning, but overall we will see drier weather as we move towards lunch today. Temperatures are starting into the mid to upper 50s for much of the Valley, but this afternoon we will climb into the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be from the south today around 10 mph. Expect a clouds to move in and out of the Valley all day, but there will still be some times of sun.
Thursday will be a bit breezy throughout the day with gusts from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday with highs into the low to mid 80s. This will be the start to a warm stretch with highs staying into the 80s for at least the next eight to nine days. Isolated showers and storms are possible into the weekend, but not everyone will see rain. Weekend temperatures will be into the mid 80s and that will carry into next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.