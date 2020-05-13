Uninsured patients have option for free COVID testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Uninsured patients can simply visit any Mainstreet Urgent Care location and request a test, all without spending a dollar.
All 18 Mainstreet and KidsStreet Urgent Care locations statewide are now offering the swab testing to determine if a person has the virus for free to uninsured patients.
Uninsured patients can also get the antibody test and only pay $100 to the lab to test the results.
"It can definitely add up very quickly if you are uninsured, so we are so excited that our labs and Mainstreet, so the cost of the visit is covered whether you’re getting the swab or antibody test,” said Betsy Stewart, chief sales and marketing officer for Mainstreet Urgent Care.
No appointments are necessary, but once you are registered and confirmed for a test, they ask patients to sit in their cars until they’re ready to be seen.
