Tennessee man arrested for drug trafficking in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A tag violation resulted in the find of over five pounds of drugs in Scottsboro on Tuesday.
William Travis Payne (age 25 of Whiteside, Tennessee) was arrested on a charge of trafficking in a synthetic controlled substance.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Phillips stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 in Scottsboro for a tag violation. During the course of the stop, Deputy Phillips developed suspicion that there were controlled substances inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 5.1 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as spice, were located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver was Payne.
Payne was also found to have a warrant for Failure to Pay on a Traffic Violation from 2018. He was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident.
No further details are available at this time.
