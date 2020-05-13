School leaders put in extra effort to honor, feed and connect with students during pandemic

There’s one special banner among the 88 - belonging to Tate Tuten. Tate was killed in a car wreck last October. He would’ve been graduating with his friends this month. “I think this another way for the rest of the class to have another means to connect with him.” said Fayetteville cheerleading coach Lisa Moyers. “He might not be here but he is here with every single one of us in our heart. We all have this saying, take Tate with you, and this is just another way of doing that.”