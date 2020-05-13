Rain impacting Madison County Service Center construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on the new Madison County Services Center at the corner of Oakwood Avenue and North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville is now a month behind because of all of the rain we’ve received this year.
“We had 190 yards of concrete scheduled to be poured Wednesday morning. It rained for three hours, so we had to cancel it and the next available slot we could get was for next Thursday,” said construction superintendent Patrick Gilstrap.
The man in charge of putting together this 60,000 square foot building, Patrick Gilstrap took WAFF on an exclusive tour.
They’ve done a lot since breaking ground in November. There’s stairwells, and a lot of the second story is already taking shape.
“In one week we should have majority of our concrete finished. In about two and a half weeks after that, we’ll have the roof of the building done,” said Gilstrap.
One of the main features of the new Service Center will be the 400 parking spaces.
“Rather than trying to hope you can get one of the 40 parking places around the courthouse, will have an over abundance of parking there,“ said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
A lot of the Service currently offered at the Madison County Courthouse, will be moved into the Service Center.
“When we move those departments: the tax assessor, the tax collector, licensed director, probate judge, sales tax and the voter registrar to that building, this will create additional space here at the courthouse for additional court rooms and more room for the district attorney,” said Strong.
Construction workers say once all of the walls are up they won’t be impacted by the weather as much. They hope to be able to get caught back up. The current timeline is to have this completed by March 2021.
