Missing 13-year-old, 15-year-old girls found in Bessemer, one reported sex crimes at the house
Bessemer Police.
By WBRC Staff | May 13, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 4:35 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two missing teenagers from North Alabama were found in Bessemer, and it all started with a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Bessemer police stopped a car around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and officers found a 15-year-old girl in the car with several other people.

Officers said she gave a fake name. They then realized she was a missing girl from North Alabama.

She was taken home, and when she got back she told authorities there were sex crimes going on at a home on 31st Street South in Bessemer.

Bessemer police went to the house and found a 13-year-old girl who was also missing from North Alabama.

No one was arrested. Officers are still investigating.

