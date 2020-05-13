Marshall Medical Centers has low numbers of COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of Wednesday morning, Marshall County is nearing 600 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, by far the most in North Alabama.
But, even as numbers continue to climb, leadership at Marshall Medical Center said they’re doing just fine.
Rennee Jordan, the Director of the Emergency Department at Marshall Medical Center South, said on any given day MMC South has about 5 or 6 COVID-19 patients and MMC North has about 1 or 2.
“We can handle that, we have enough PPE to take care of those patients so we’re ready for whatever patients we might have," she said.
Jordan said in the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic everything was very busy,as they made sure they were prepared for a potential surge, but since then things have calmed down.
“The panic has decreased, we have not had quite so many people that are fearful that they have it," she said. "There are very few that come in now that request testing just because they want the test to see if they have it or not.”
What she is mostly concerned about right now is that there are people who need to go to the emergency room who are not because they are scared of getting the virus.
“We don’t want you waiting too long to come in if you’re having chest pains, symptoms of a stroke, those kinds of things," Jordan said. "We want to assure you we’re ready to take care of you and we’ll keep you safe.”
She said they are taking precautions as soon as people walk in the door by separating anyone with a possible respiratory illness away from patients with other issues.
While they are comfortable right now in the number of COVID-19 patients they are dealing with, Jordan said they are monitoring the number of cases as it grows.
“We still have surge plans in place so if that number continues to rise we're hopeful we're going to be ready for it.”
At the same time, Jordan said they are preparing for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting the county and are focused on what they can learn from the past few months.
“What did we learn from this wave of cases? What can we do better next time? What are some better methods to be able to see patients and make sure that we have enough beds, enough PPE," are a few of the things they are focusing on, she said.
For now, Jordan just wants to make sure everyone who needs medical attention isn’t afraid to come to the ER because of the virus.
“I want to encourage patients not to wait too long at home, if they’re sick we are ready to take care of you," she said. "Things may look a little different but don’t be frightened, don’t be afraid. If you need emergency care be sure to come and see us here in the emergency department.”
