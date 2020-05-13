Madison County student to appear on ’The Kelly Clarkson Show'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A high school senior in Madison County will be in the national spotlight in a talk show interview Thursday night.
Buckhorn High School senior Peyton Malone will be on “The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Thursday’s show is a salute to graduates everywhere. It highlights several valedictorians and offers them a chance to give a small small part of their speeches to their graduating classes, an honor they worked hard to earn.
Clarkson picked Malone because of a song he wrote and posted on YouTube.
His video captured the attention of not only his classmates, but thousands of people across the country.
His appearance airs on NBC at 2 p.m. Thursday.
