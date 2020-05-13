Madison constable killed in 1903 to be honored at national candlelight vigil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One year ago, we told you that Madison police were trying to track down the family of a constable killed in the line of duty over a century ago! We’re happy to say that story reached the right people.
Now that the department is connected to the great-great grand-daughters of that officer, he can finally be formally honored.
"That's what this is really about. Its names on the memorial to honor the family for future generations,” Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan said.
Chief Jernigan says William Russel was killed when he was on duty in November of 1903.
He says he was the city of Madison’s only constable at the time.
After connecting with his great great granddaughters, Chief Jernigan got to meet them last year when they came to Huntsville.
"We didn’t know too much about him and they didn’t know too much about him either. So it was almost like finding a lost relative so to speak because we consider law enforcement to be a family,” Jernigan said.
After digging through newspaper articles and learning about Russell’s life Genie Haley tells us she feels like she knows him. So when she came to the annual memorial ceremony in Huntsville last year, it hit her hard.
"Even though he’s a great great grandfather and I never knew him and didn’t even know about him I feel like now I know him. So it was personal,” Haley said.
She says she now has a new purpose: to keep his memory alive.
"It’s really sad both that it happened and that the story didn’t get passed down. So I’m glad to know I can revive that story,” she said.
Genie and Chief Jernigan tell us they were planning on being in D.C. for the candlelight vigil, but because of the coronavirus pandemic they will have to watch online instead.
"We weren't around during that time naturally but it’s incumbent upon ourselves to make sure we never forget,” Jernigan said.
With just $10 you can light a virtual candle for the ceremony. All the money goes to helping maintain the grounds of the memorial. And you can stream the vigil at 7 p.m. Central time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.