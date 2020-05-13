Madison City Schools names new superintendent

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a new leader for Madison City Schools.
The school board unanimously approved Ed Nichols as the new superintendent Wednesday.
Nichols retired as superintendent of Decatur City Schools in 2016 after a 28-year career there that included band director, principal, assistant superintendent and four years as superintendent. He has since been active in multiple roles, including director of the Principally Speaking Network, community and media consultant for Decatur Hospital, and two consulting services.
The school board said Nichols told them in his interview that he loves working with people and is eager to serve.
“I am excited about joining the Madison City Schools family. It has a rich tradition of excellence and I am honored to have been selected to lead the district," he said.
Nichols will assume his new role June 1.
Nichols was among three finalists interviewed by the board from a search that was launched following the retirement of Robby Parker on Feb. 28.
He becomes the fourth superintendent for Madison City Schools since the system was formed in 1998.
He served several months as interim superintendent for Madison City Schools when Dee Fowler retired in late 2016.
Board president Ranae Bartlett commended Eric Terrell for taking on the interim superintendent role during this time.
“He did an excellent job leading us through all of these uncertainties. We are grateful for his leadership," Bartlett said.
