Limestone County shooting charges upgraded to capital murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has announced upgraded charges in connection with a Monday evening shooting.
Travis Stanley, 41, was initially charged with murder.
That charge is now capital murder.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Stephen Young said the district attorney’s office upgraded it due to the presence of the victim’s child at the time of the shooting.
Stanley is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
Young said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between Stanley and the victim, 33-year-old Joey Sutton, in Stanley’s front yard.
Investigators say Sutton confronted Stanley over threats made because of Sutton’s son was riding a bike down the road with a sling shot
Sutton went to Stanley’s front yard to confront him
Young said Stanley initiated the physical altercation, which ended in multiple shots fired at Sutton.
Sutton was found deceased in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
