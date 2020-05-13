Less driving means less money for Madison County budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Less drivers on the road during the coronavirus pandemic, means less gas getting pumped, which equals less money for county commissioners across the Tennessee Valley.
The two biggest sources of revenue for the Madison County commission are property taxes and the gas tax.
During the current coronavirus pandemic there have been less drivers, so that means less money in the commissions budget.
“You always monitor the consumption of fuel because that tax is critical for building roads. The thing that we understand is that we are going to recover from this. People will get back to traveling when the safety and security is assumed for each family,“ said Madison County COmmission Chairman Dale Strong.
Although county leaders across the Tennessee Valley are making less money at the pumps, they’re also saving some money because of the lower prices.
“We purchase right at one million gallons of fuel here at Madison County for our sheriffs department, our county department vehicles and that cost is less,” said Strong.
During Wednesday’s commission meeting, the commissioners approved the construction for more than 200 homes to be built in new subdivisions.
Chairman Dale Strong says although money in the budget is tight, because of the pandemic, the future of Madison County is bright.
“We’ve watched as our home permits have maintained even during some of the things we’ve dealt with in the last eight weeks. We watch his new subdivisions, hundreds of new lots were made available today during our county commission meeting so they’re preparing for the new folks who will be moving here,” said Strong.
Chairman Strong says not only is the county losing money from the gas tax, they also had to pay about $500,000 for PPE.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.