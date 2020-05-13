Huntsville woman celebrates 101st birthday with parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Birthdays, of course, are special, but they’re even more special when you’ve lived over a century.
That’s why the members of St. John AME Church in Huntsville weren’t going to let anything keep them from celebrating the 101st birthday of their oldest deaconess, Sarah Davis Bell, or as everyone calls her, Granny.
“She loves everybody," says Rev. Maurice Wright. “When I first got here, she said to me, ‘Pastor, I’m your Granny. I’m everybody’s Granny.’ And I was like ‘Yes, ma’am!'”
To celebrate the milestone, Wright encouraged his congregation at St. John AME Church to participate in a special drive-by parade for Granny Bell at her Huntsville home.
“Immediately, people we were like, ‘Yes! We’re going to go and celebrate.'"
Their eagerness to shower Granny Bell was no surprise, given the incredible kind of person she is.
“She’s a joy," says Wright. "She is one of the kindest persons that you will ever meet in your life.”
On the big day, dozens of people drove by, shouting birthday wishes, holding signs and even offering gifts.
Granny Bell’s reaction was priceless.
“I was excited to see how excited she was," says Wright. "It’s getting harder to surprise Granny at 101 years old, but we’re finding out how to do it.”
Not only was the special parade a boost for Granny Bell, but for all of those who love her, especially during times like these.
“There is so much death and sickness," says Wright. "So, the opportunity to celebrate life is very important.”
