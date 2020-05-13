‘Highest Honors’ special report Wednesday: join WAFF 48 in celebrating graduates, heroes

'Highest Honors' special report
By Wade Smith | May 12, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:00 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Join us on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as we say thank you to our community with the ‘Highest Honors’ special report.

WAFF 48 will spotlight people who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic. Hear from everyday heroes and healthcare workers who have been so important in keeping the Tennessee Valley going.

Since the pandemic started, WAFF 48 has been saying thanks through our ‘Those Who Care’ segments. See the latest segments here.

Watch 'Highest Honors’ Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on WAFF 48.

