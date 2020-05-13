Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The maker of Louisville Slugger bats says it put furloughed employees back on the payroll after receiving a loan from a government program aimed at helping small businesses. Hillerich & Bradsby resumed production at its wood bat factory in Louisville on Monday. It came as parts of Kentucky’s economy reopened after weeks of shutdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak. The company won't disclose the amount of the loan it received under the Paycheck Protection Program. But it says the cash infusion was instrumental in restoring 171 furloughed employees — or about 90% of its work force — to the payroll.