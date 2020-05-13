Gunshot wound leads to Decatur man’s arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is in custody following a Decatur Police Department investigation into a gunshot wound.
Antonie Scruggs, 41 of Decatur, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault in the second degree.
On May 9, police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, Scruggs was identified as the person who shot the victim.
Scruggs is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond, per Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.
No other details are available at this time.
