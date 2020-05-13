Fort Payne mayor encourages residents to take safety precautions amid coronavirus

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mayor Larry Chesser expressed his concerns for more people to follow the safety guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“You can drive down the street to these stores and hardly ever there’s just not many people wearing masks,” said Chesser.
In fact, as an added safety measure, the doors are locked at City Hall, but staff are still hard at work.
“Anybody that wants to do any business they have to call our number and we will work with them over the phone. That’s worked really well," said Chesser.
To help reduce the spread, three testing sites are available for patients. But they must have a physicians order.
Chesser said he is appreciative for the hard work from health professionals in the community, but would like to see more supplies available to test more people.
“Of course they are limited on supplies and limited personnel and it would be nice if we just had drive around clinics that anyone can get tested, but the supplies are still not available," said Chesser.
As of right now all city parks remain closed in Fort Payne.
