Expired meat given out at food giveaway, neighbors complain, organizer responds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman warned neighbors to check the expiration date on products they received during a grocery giveaway in Harrison Park on May 7.
Susan Palmer of Central Park said she and dozens of other neighbors had to throw away boxes full of meat because the products were expired.
Some of the meat had expiration dates as far back as 2017, according to Palmer.
“Please do not consume this meat. At this point, for your own safety, discard all the meat,” Palmer warned.
Angry, frustrated, and demanding answers, Palmer posted pictures of the expired packages of meat on social media.
“Just because we are under served and some people are poor, don’t throw us your dog scraps. We deserve better than expired meat,” Palmer exclaimed.
She claimed she and hundreds of neighbors got the meat during a food giveaway organized by Soldiers for Jesus Outreach Ministries with Faith Crusade Ministry.
Head of the organization Chaplain Curtis Browder spoke to us over the phone Tuesday.
“They didn’t bring it back,” said Browder.
Browder claimed he had no idea there were complaints about the meats and that no one returned the products to the organization.
Browder said the organization works with Feeding America and got most of the food from the Montgomery Foodbank.
According to USDA guidelines, food products can be given out by charities past their expiration date if they do not exhibit signs of spoilage.
Pastor Browder said he has been giving out food for 48 years and he’s never had any complaints.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.